Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted an emergency action to the Commission on September 18, 2020 providing notice that on trade date September 17, 2020 a technical issue occurred which resulted in stale quotes displaying in certain markets. In accordance with the authority granted under Nadex Rule 12.1(h), the affected contracts were closed for trading. The issue was corrected and contracts were relisted at approximately 10:50am ET on September 17, 2020.
Nadex Halts Contracts
Date 18/09/2020
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.