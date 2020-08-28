Nadex Halts Certain Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted an emergency action to the Commission on August 28, 2020 providing notice that on trade date August 27, 2020 a technical issue occurred which resulted in stale quotes displaying in five contracts. In accordance with the authority granted under Nadex Rule 12.1(h), the affected contracts were closed for trading. The issue was corrected and two contracts which had not yet expired were relisted at the open of trade date August 28, 2020.