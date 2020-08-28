 Skip to main Content
Nadex Extends Refer-A-Friend Program

Date 28/08/2020

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on August 28, 2020 its plans to extend its a Refer-a-Friend Program.  The Program was scheduled to expire on December 1, 2020 but will be extended through September 22, 2021.  Full Terms and Conditions for the Program and eligibility requirements will remain available on this Notice, and will be made available upon request.

Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective September 15, 2020. 

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

DocumentRefer-a-Friend Terms and Conditions