Nadex Extends Its $0 Minimum Deposit Promotion

Date 15/10/2021

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on October 14, 2021 its intent to extend its $0 Minimum Deposit Promotion through December 31, 2021.  All other Terms and Conditions will remain unchanged.

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.
