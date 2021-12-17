Nadex Extends Its $0 Minimum Deposit Promotion

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on December 17, 2021 its intent to extend its $0 Minimum Deposit Promotion through May 31, 2022. All other Terms and Conditions will remain unchanged.
