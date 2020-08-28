Nadex Extends Initial Deposit Bonus Program

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on August 28, 2020 its plans to extend its incentive program, which would credit participants who meet the eligibility requirements a bonus equal to 10% of the participant’s initial account deposit, up to $100. The Program will be extended through September 22, 2021. Full Terms and Conditions of the Program were also submitted to the Commission, are available on this Notice, and by request.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective September 15, 2020.
Notice 1220 Initial Deposit Bonus Terms and Conditions