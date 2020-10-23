Nadex Demo Account Trading Competition Promotion

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on October 23, 2020 its intent to launch a “Demo Account Trading Competition” Promotion which will take place the week of November 15, 2020. Eligible participants will compete in a trading competition for one of three prizes, $5,000, $2,500, or $1,000. All trading in connection with the Promotion will take place in the Demo environment. The full Terms and Conditions of the Promotion are attached, and will be included in the promotional materials, as well as the Promotion's landing page.
Pursuant to the filing period under Regulation 40.6(a), this filing will become effective on trade date November 9, 2020.
NADEX DEMO TRADING CONTEST TERMS AND CONDITIONS