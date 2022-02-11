Nadex Delists Daily And Weekly Silver Binary Contracts And Select Daily FX Binary Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that it will be delisting its Daily and Weekly Silver Binary Contracts, as well as the following Daily FX Binary Contracts:
- USD/CAD: 3am, 11am, 7pm ET expiration times
- USD/CHF: 3am, 11am, 7pm ET expiration times
- GBP/JPY: 3am, 11am, 7pm ET expiration times
- EUR/GBP: 3am, 7am, 11am, 7pm, and 11pm ET expiration times
- AUD/JPY: 3am, 11am, 7pm ET expiration times
The contracts identified herein will be delisted effective for Monday, February 14, 2022.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.