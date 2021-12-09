 Skip to main Content
Nadex Announces 2022 Holidays

Date 09/12/2021

Nadex will observe the following holidays in 2022, and may adjust listing hours for all or some of its contracts on these days:


Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 17, 2022

President’s Day – Monday, February 21, 2022

Good Friday – Friday, April 15, 2022

Memorial Day – Monday, May 30, 2022

Juneteenth (Observed) – Monday, June 20, 2022

Independence Day – Monday, July 4, 2022

Labor Day – Monday, September 5, 2022

Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24, 2022

Christmas Day (Observed) – Monday, December 26, 2022

New Year’s Day (Observed) – Monday, January 2, 2023

Specific listing hours for each holiday will be posted on the Notices page prior to the holiday.  For additional guidance, please see the Product Schedule Guidelines for Holidays.

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.