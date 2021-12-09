Nadex Announces 2022 Holidays

Nadex will observe the following holidays in 2022, and may adjust listing hours for all or some of its contracts on these days:
Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 17, 2022
President’s Day – Monday, February 21, 2022
Good Friday – Friday, April 15, 2022
Memorial Day – Monday, May 30, 2022
Juneteenth (Observed) – Monday, June 20, 2022
Independence Day – Monday, July 4, 2022
Labor Day – Monday, September 5, 2022
Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 24, 2022
Christmas Day (Observed) – Monday, December 26, 2022
New Year’s Day (Observed) – Monday, January 2, 2023
Specific listing hours for each holiday will be posted on the Notices page prior to the holiday. For additional guidance, please see the Product Schedule Guidelines for Holidays.