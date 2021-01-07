Nadex Amends Unemployment Strike Width Precision And Updates Volume Threshold Level Extension

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on January 7, 2021 its intent to amend its Rule 12.74 (Unemployment Rate Binary Contracts) to reflect a change in the strike level precision from 0.1% to 0.01%. Additionally, Nadex is amending its Rule 12.1 (Terms that are Uniform Across Contracts) to update the extension date of the current volume threshold level to September 29, 2023 as indicated in Staff Letter 20-30.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective January 22, 2021.
Notice 1289 Rulebook Amendments