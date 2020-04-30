Nadex Amends Rulebook Definitions

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on April 30, 2020 its intent to define ‘entity’ and to amend the definition of ‘Authorized Trader’ for clarification purposes. Nadex also amends other rules containing the term ‘entity’ to indicate it is a defined term where appropriate.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective May 15, 2020.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.