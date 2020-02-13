Nadex Amends Rule 2.3 Officers Of Nadex And Rule 10.3 Arbitration Of Nadex Member Disputes

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on February 13, 2020 notice of its intent to amend its Rule 2.3 (Officers of Nadex) to amend the number of Board Directors that may be appointed, and remove references to the position of “Chief Operating Officer”. Additionally, Nadex is amending its Rule 10.3 (Arbitration of Nadex Member Disputes) to remove reference to the NFA.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a), this filing will become effective February 28, 2020.