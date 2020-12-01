Nadex Amends Refer-A-Friend Program

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on December 1, 2020 its plans to amend its a Refer-a-Friend Program. Specifically, Nadex is amending the initial deposit amount required, the timeframe within which all eligibility requirements must be met, the payment amount, and the number of individuals that can be referred.
The amended Terms and Conditions will not be implemented until January 1, 2021. Full Terms and Conditions for the Program and eligibility requirements will remain available on this Notice, and will be made available upon request.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective December 16, 2020.
Notice 1270 Terms and Conditions