Nadex Amends Listing Hours For Week Of June 29, 2020

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on June 12, 2020 amendments to its contract listing schedule during the week of June 29, 2020 to accommodate the July 4th Independence Day holiday. The listing schedule for the week of June 29, 2020 is as follows:
Monday, June 29, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours. Weekly contracts listed on this date will have an expiration date of July 2, 2020.
Tuesday, June 30, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours.
Wednesday, July 1, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours.
Thursday, July 2, 2020: The Exchange will open at its regular time.
-
All Corn and Soybeans contracts will close at 1:00pm ET.
-
With the exception of the Corn and Soybeans contracts, all other contracts will follow a Friday schedule.Weekly contracts will expire on July 2, 2020 according to their regular Friday expiation times.
-
The Exchange will close at 4:15pm ET.
Friday, July 3, 2020: The Exchange will be closed in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.