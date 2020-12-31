Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The Week Of January 18, 2021 For The Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule:
Monday, January 18, 2021: The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, January 18, 2021. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 11:00am ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:
-
No commodities contracts will be listed on this day.
-
No indices contracts will be listed on this day.
-
No Daily or Weekly currency contracts will be listed on this day.
-
2-Hour and 5-Minute Intraday currency contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET on trade date January 18, 2021 in the following currency pairs:
o AUD/USD
o EUR/USD
o EUR/JPY
o GBP/USD
o USD/JPY
o USD/CHF
-
The Exchange will close for trading at 11:00am ET.
Tuesday, January 19, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, January 22, 2021 or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:
-
All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex-based Commodity, FTSE 100, Germany 30, and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times.
-
All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.
-
Initial Jobless Claims will open at 8:00am ET and close at its regular time.
Wednesday, January 20, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Thursday, January 21, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Friday, January 22, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, January 18, 2021 from 3:00am to 11:00am ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute or 2-Hour Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.