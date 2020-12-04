Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The 2020 Christmas Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the 2020 Christmas Holiday:
Monday, December 21, 2020: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all Weekly contracts listed on this trade date will expire on Thursday, December 24, 2020. The only Event contract which will be listed during the week of December 21, 2020 will be the Initial Jobless Claims, which will open and close at its normal times.
Tuesday, December 22, 2020: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Wednesday, December 23, 2020: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Any Daily Currency contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am on Thursday’s trade date will not be listed.
Thursday, December 24, 2020:
China 50 and Japan 225 contracts will open and close at their regular times;
No Germany 30 or FTSE 100 contracts will be listed on this day;
All US 500, US SmallCap 2000, US Tech 100, and Wall Street 30 Weekly, Daily, 8.25-Hour Intraday, and Touch Bracket contracts will open at their regular times and will close early at 1:15pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 2:00pm, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm ET will not be listed on this day; 20-Minute Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 1:20pm, 1:40pm, 2:00pm, 2:20pm, 2:40pm, 3:00pm, 3:20pm, 3:40pm or 4:00pm ET will be listed on this day;
All Crude Oil and Natural Gas Weekly, Daily, 6.5-Hour Intraday, and Touch Bracket contracts will open at their regular times and will close early at 1:30pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 2:00pm ET will not be listed on this day;
All Copper contracts will open at their regular times and will close early at 12:00pm ET; all Silver Weekly, Daily, 5.5-Hour Intraday, and Touch Bracket contracts will open at their regular times and will close early at 12:25pm ET; all Gold Weekly, Daily, 5.5-Hour Intraday, and Touch Bracket contracts will open at their regular times and will close early at 12:30pm ET; Silver and Gold 2-Hour Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 1:00pm ET will not be listed on this day;
All Corn and Soybean contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 1:00pm ET;
No Daily Currency contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am will be listed; all other Currency contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 1:00pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 2:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:00pm, and 5:00pm ET will not be listed on this day; 5-Minute Intraday contracts which would normally expire every 5 minutes from 1:05pm through 4:55pm ET will not be listed;
The Exchange will close at 1:30pm ET.
Friday, December 25, 2020: The Exchange will be closed on trade date December 25, 2020 in observance of the 2020 Christmas holiday.