Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The 2019 Christmas Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the 2019 Christmas Holiday:
Monday, December 23, 2019: The Exchange will open at its regular time for trade date December 23, 2019. Unless otherwise specified, any Weekly contracts listed on this trade date will expire on Friday, December 27, 2019, or their regular expiration times.
- No Weekly Germany 30 or FTSE 100® contracts will be offered for the week of December 23, 2019;
Tuesday, December 24, 2019:
- China 50 and Japan 225 contracts will open and close at their regular times;
- No Germany 30 or FTSE 100® contracts will be offered on this trade date;
- No US Index Touch Bracket contracts will be offered on this date; all other US 500, US SmallCap 2000, US Tech 100, and Wall Street 30 contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 1:15pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 2:00pm, 3:00pm, and 4:00pm ET will not be offered on this day; 20-Minute Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 1:20pm, 1:40pm, 2:00pm, 2:20pm, 2:40pm, 3:00pm, 3:20pm, 3:40pm, and 4:00pm will not be offered on this day;
- All Crude Oil and Natural Gas contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 1:30pm ET;
- All Copper contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 12:00pm ET; all Silver contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 12:25pm ET; all Gold contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 12:30pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday contracts which would normally expire at 1:00pm ET will not be offered on this day;
- All Corn and Soybean contracts will open at their regular times and close early at 1:00pm ET;
- No Daily Currency Binary contracts which would expire at 3:00pm ET on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, or at any time on December 25, 2019 will be listed on this date; No Currency Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this date; all other Currency contracts will open at their regular times and close at 1:00pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday contracts which normally expire at 2:00pm ET, 3:00pm ET, 4:00pm ET, and 5:00pm ET will not be offered on this day; 5-Minute Intraday contracts which normally expire every five minutes from 1:05pm to 4:55pm ET will not be offered on this day;
- The Exchange will close for trading at 1:30pm ET.
Wednesday, December 25, 2019: The Exchange will be closed on trade date December 25, 2019 in observance of the 2019 Christmas holiday.
Thursday, December 26, 2019:
The Exchange will observe the following schedule:
- Nadex will open at 8:00am ET time for trade date December 26, 2019. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open at 8:00am ET or their regular open times if that open time occurs after 8:00am ET. Unless otherwise specified, all contracts will close at their regular times;
- No Japan 225 or China 50 contracts will be offered on this date;
- No Germany 30 or FTSE 100® contracts will be offered on this trade date;
- The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET, 11:00pm ET, 3:00am ET, and 7:00am ET close time Binary contracts which would normally expire on Thursday’s trade date will not be listed; all other Currency contracts will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.
Friday, December 27, 2019: The Exchange will observe regular business hours.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.