Nadex Amends Listing Hours During The Week Of January 3, 2022

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of January 3, 2022:
Monday, January 3, 2022: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings with the following exceptions:
-
No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day;
-
No China 50 contracts will be offered on this day;
-
No FTSE 100 contracts will be offered on this day.
Tuesday, January 4, 2022: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings for the remainder of the week.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.