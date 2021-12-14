 Skip to main Content
Nadex Amends Listing Hours During The Week Of January 3, 2022

Date 14/12/2021

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of January 3, 2022:

Monday, January 3, 2022:  The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings with the following exceptions:

  • No Japan 225 contracts will be offered on this day;

  • No China 50 contracts will be offered on this day;

  • No FTSE 100 contracts will be offered on this day.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022:  The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings for the remainder of the week.

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

 