Nadex Amends Listing Hours During The Week Of December 27, 2021

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of December 27, 2021:
Monday, December 27, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listing. No Weekly FTSE will be listed this week. Weekly Japan 225 and Germany 40 listed on this day will expire on Thursday. All other Weekly contracts listed on this trade date will expire on Friday, December 31, 2021 or their regular expiration times.
Tuesday, December 28, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings.
Wednesday, December 29, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contact listings.
Thursday, December 30, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings.
Friday, December 31, 2021: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings for a regular Friday schedule with the following exceptions:
-
No Japan 225, Germany 40, or FTSE 100 contracts will be offered on this day;
-
All other Indices contracts will open and close at their regular times;
-
All Commodities contracts will open and close at their regular times;
-
All Currency contracts will open and close at their regular times;
-
The Exchange will close at 4:15pm ET.
Additionally, Nadex is granting its Market Makers relief from their quoting obligations in the Daily, Intraday 2-Hour and Intraday 5-Minute Foreign Currency Binary contracts, due to anticipated illiquid markets on Friday, December 31, 2021 between the hours of 3:00AM and 4:15PM ET.