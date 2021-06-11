Nadex Amends Holiday Schedule Product Guidelines

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on June 11, 2021 its intent to amend its Holiday Schedule Product Guidelines to identify products that will be available for trading on a US public holiday.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective June 28, 2021.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.
Notice 1355 Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines