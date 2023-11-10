Nadex Adjusts Position Limits For Its BTC And ETH Touch Bracket Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (the “Act”), and §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act, North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex” or the “Exchange”) d/b/a crypto.com | Derivatives North America, hereby submits to the Commission its intent to adjust the position limits for its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) Cryptocurrency Touch Bracket Variable Payout Contracts (the “Contracts”) from 10 to 250 lots for Direct Trading Members, and from 10,000 to 250,000 (on a per strike basis) for market makers quoting markets in the Contracts.

Market Participants are reminded that until this Rule amendment is effective on November 27, 2023, the current position limits for the Contracts is currently 10 lots for Direct Trading Members and 10,000 (on a per strike basis) for market makers quoting markets in the Contracts.

