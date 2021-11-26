Nadex Adds New Event Binary Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on November 26, 2021 its intent to add 11 new Event Binary Contracts to its current listing. The new contracts will begin listing on December 2, 2021, relative to the release date of each contract’s corresponding expiration value by the relevant governmental agency. The new contracts will include:
-
Rule 12.76 Corn Yields Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.77 Soybeans Yields Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.78 Crude Oil Inventories Change Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.79 Natural Gas Net Change Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.80 Consumer Price Index – All Items Less Food and Energy Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.81 Consumer Price Index – Food at Home Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.82 Consumer Price Index – Food Away From Home Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.83 Consumer Price Index Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.84 Federal Balance Sheet Total Assets (Millions) Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.85 New Home Sales Binary Contracts
-
Rule 12.86 Retail Sales Change Binary Contracts