Nadex Adds Additional FTSE 100® And Germany 40 Binary And Call Spread Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.2(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on December 22, 2021 its intent to add additional Intraday 2-Hour Binary contracts expiring at 4:00pm ET Monday through Friday in its FTSE 100 and Germany 40 markets, as well as additional Intraday 2-Hour Call Spread contracts expiring each hour between 5:00am and 9:00am ET Monday through Friday, also in its FTSE 100 and Germany 40 markets. The new contracts will begin listing on January 10, 2022.
Notice 1469 Self-Certification