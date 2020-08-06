MVIS And CryptoCompare Launch The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index And The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index - Designed To Measure The Performance Of A Digital Assets Portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV).
The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Ethereum, priced on selected exchanges.
The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Bitcoin, with a closing value based on an hourly VWAP price.
"We are pleased to launch two more indices with our partner CryptoCompare", said Thomas Kettner, COO at MVIS, "While the MVBTCV is an index with a robust closing price to be less susceptible to market manipulation, MVIETH is a complement to our successful MVIBTC Index".
“Today’s launch of the MVBTCV and MVIETH indices reflects the growing demand for regulated digital asset investment products” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare. “The indices will provide investors with a transparent benchmark to measure the performance of their Bitcoin and Ethereum exposure.”
The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index is a robust and transparent benchmark for Ethereum. Launched on 6 August 2020 it is a rules based index, intended to give investors a means of tracking the performance of Ethereum on selected top tier exchanges. These exchanges include Binance, Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken.
The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV), launched on 6 August 2020, is a rules based index which covers the broadest CCCAGG pricing for indices provided by CryptoCompare.
Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.
MVIS And CryptoCompare Launch The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index And The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index - Designed To Measure The Performance Of A Digital Assets Portfolio
Date 06/08/2020
MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index (ticker: MVIETH) and the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVBTCV).