MVIS And CryptoCompare Launch The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate Providing A Robust Hourly Price For Bitcoin In USD Across Major Exchanges

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (ticker: BBR), an index designed to offer a robust hourly price for Bitcoin in USD.
Daniel Kuehne, Head of Asset Management at SEBA:
“It is essential for derivatives on cryptocurrencies to have a representative reference rate which is robust against market distortions and manipulations. We are pleased to have contributed to the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate and to play a key role in helping the emerging derivatives market gain greater acceptance among professional and institutional investors".
The index serves as a reference rate for funds, asset managers and exchanges who wish to build financial products on bitcoin, such as derivatives and ETPs, using a robust index. It aggregates transaction prices on the top five exchanges selected via the CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark and disseminates hourly. The index is based on an average of quantity weighted median prices.
“We are pleased to launch this index, which is designed to provide a price for bitcoin which is hard to manipulate,” said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. “The index follows our long-term mission in supporting new product developments with the aim of providing investors access to bitcoin data”.
Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare, commented:
“We are excited to be leading the charge to bring greater transparency to the digital asset class by providing high-quality data and trusted indices. Working in partnership with MVIS, we are pleased to offer investors a premium tool to better measure the performance of their Bitcoin exposure.”
The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (BBR), launched on 3 June 2020, is a rules-based index which covers the highest ranked exchanges in CryptoCompare’s Exchange Benchmark; including Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken, at the time of launching. Detailed information about the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (ticker: BBR), including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.
Key Index Features
Number of Components: 1
Base Date: 12/31/2015
Base Value: 425.53