Mutual Fund “CenterCredit-Valyutniy” ETN’s Listed On AIX

Astana International Exchange (“AIX”, “Exchange”) in conjunction with BCC Invest JSC is pleased to announce the listing of new exchange-traded notes - BCC Global Exchange Traded Notes (“ETNs”, “Notes”) linked to the performance of one of the largest domestic interval mutual funds - “CenterCredit-Valyutniy”. These Notes are issued by a Special Purpose Company (“SPC”) - Global Fund A SPC Limited whose sole assets are units in the Interval Mutual Fund and cash. The notes will be traded on AIX with; BCC Invest acting as a Market Maker, providing easy access and liquidity for investors.
CEO of AIX, Tim Bennett, commented:
“Cooperation with our trading members is one of the pillars of our successful development. By listing these ETNs in cooperation with BCC Invest, AIX has demonstrated its commitment to develop opportunities to the local investors and clients of our trading members. Listing and trading in these ETNs will allow the local investors to invest and trade out of their investments at any time.”
CEO of BCC Invest, Nurlan Kalamkhatov, noted:
“We appreciate the mutually beneficial partnership with AIX. Providing a wider range of affordable instruments to retail investors is an integral part of the efficient capital market. We expect that retail investor interest in USD-denominated fixed income instruments will increase, which will have a positive impact on boosting liquidity in the AIX secondary market. We look forward to further successful partnership between our organizations.”
Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia JSC in Kazakhstan is appointed as a Custodian bank to provide the safekeeping of underlying assets, and CROWE Kazakhstan is appointed as an auditor company for the SPC.