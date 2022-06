BOX Options Market LLC (“BOX”) will allow multi-leg Qualified Open Outcry (“QOO”) Orders on the BOX Trading Floor to be quoted and executed in $0.01 increments regardless of minimum increment otherwise applicable to the individual legs of the multi-leg QOO Order.

There are no changes to the execution and priority rules for multi-leg QOO Orders detailed in Rule 7600(c).

Please see SR-BOX-2022-21 for more information.