MTS Expands Access To Mexican Bond Markets Through BondsPro

- Pioneering electronic order book access for Mexican peso-denominated corporate and treasury bonds
- At time of heightened global market volatility, traders gain improved access to Mexican bonds and other markets with global BondsPro offering
- Another step in MMI’s strategy to expand electronic access to fixed income tools for the global emerging market trading community
MTS Markets International (MMI), part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), through its marketing agreement with Marco Polo Securities (MPS), has expanded its client reach in Mexico. MPS will introduce the MTS BondsPro electronic trading platform to new and existing Mexican institutional clients in Latin America.
As part of this expansion, fixed income traders will have electronic order book access to Mexican peso-denominated corporate and treasury bonds, and will become part of the international BondsPro trading community of more than 600 broker dealers and buy-side clients participating in the BondsPro all-to-all order book. Growing benefits of MTS BondsPro participation include liquidity from over 100 dedicated providers, access to over 20,000 corporate bonds with live prices daily, and a robust pre-trade data offering.
This move is part of a growing focus by MMI on the emerging markets trading community. In fact, MTS BondsPro volume from emerging markets more than doubled from 2018 to 2019, consistent with a growing interest in electronic trading of emerging market fixed income securities by global investors.
David Parker, Head of MTS Markets International:
“Given the heightened market volatility in recent months, it is more important than ever that fixed income traders globally have access to robust tools. We are delighted to extend access to our rapidly growing MTS BondsPro global fixed income community to a wider set of global market participants. This is a sign of growing global electronic volumes and a reflection of the increasing appeal of the all-to-all trading model for fixed income traders. We look forward to improving our access and service to our clients while welcoming new joiners to the BondsPro community.”
Chava Salvador Palma, Head of Sales Latin America, Marco Polo Securities:
“Marco Polo has a long history of innovation in the electronification of Latin American markets. MTS BondsPro is a new liquidity venue for Latin American fixed income institutional investors and we are excited to partner with a global brand and proven technology leader as we return to our mission of bringing efficiencies to Latin America’s capital markets.”