MSCI To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Date 28/02/2022

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that  Andy Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences:

 

  • Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 7, 2022, including a presentation that will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time.
  • RBC Global Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Virtual Conference on March 9, 2022, including a fireside chat that will begin at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

For both of the events, a live webcast and replay, as well as any presentation slides, will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.