MSCI To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

-
Raymond James43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conferenceon March 7, 2022, including a presentation that will begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. RBC Global Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Virtual Conferenceon March 9, 2022, including a fireside chat that will begin at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.
For both of the events, a live webcast and replay, as well as any presentation slides, will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations.