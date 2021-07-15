Ms Clara Poletti Re-Appointed As Chair Of ACER Board Of Regulators

It is our pleasure to announce that on 13 July 2021 the Board of Regulators (BoR) of the European Union Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) re-appointed Ms Clara Poletti as its Chair for a second 2.5-year term.
Ms Poletti is a Commissioner at the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (ARERA - Autorità di Regolazione per Energia Reti e Ambiente).
What is it about?
The BoR consists of senior representatives of the 27 National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) of Member States and non-voting representatives from EEA EFTA States, the European Commission and the EFTA Surveillance Authority.
