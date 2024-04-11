Mr. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba Appointed The New President Of The African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) Following The Resignation Of Mr. Thapelo Tsheole

Mr. Thapelo Tsheole, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) resigned from his position as CEO effective 31st May 2024 and consequently as the President of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA).

Mr. Thapelo was elected as President of ASEA in November 2022 at the Association's 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and has served for 15 months. During his stint at the helm of ASEA, he spearheaded pivotal initiatives in collaboration with the African Union (AU) United Nation Commission for Africa (UNECA) and Pan- African Payment and Settlement System PAPSS Further securing funding for phase 2 of the AELP project leaving a significant impact on the association.

Mr. Thapelo will be succeeded by Mr. Pierre Celestin Rwabukumba, the CEO of the Rwanda Stock Exchange effective 1st May 2024 for continuity. Mr. Rwabukumba joined the ASEA Executive Committee in November 2018 and was elected as Vice-President in November 2022. His appointment marks a new chapter for ASEA, promising continued growth and collaboration within the African Securities Exchanges landscape under his stewardship