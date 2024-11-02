Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In October 2024

In October 2024, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets grew by 3.4% to RUB 140.1 trln (RUB 135.5 in October 2023). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for September 2024 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 2.8 trln (October 2023: RUB 2.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 122.8 bln (October 2023: RUB 101.9 bln).

Bonds Market

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1.8 trln (October 2023: RUB 2.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 79.9 bln (October 2023: RUB 117.6 bln).

100 new bond issues were offered in October. The total volume of bond issues and buybacks amounted to RUB 1.5 trillion. This included the placement of RUB 546.0 billion of overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

The trading volume was RUB 9.3 trln (October 2023: RUB 8.8 trln). ADTV was RUB 403.0 bln (October 2023: RUB 400.0 bln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 111.2 trln (October 2023: RUB 86.3 trln). ADTV was RUB 4.8 trln (October 2023: RUB 3.9 trln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 41.3 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 36.4 trln.



