Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In May 2024

In May 2024, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 126.7 trln (RUB 94.2 in May 2023). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for May 2024 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Equity & Bond Market

The trading volume was RUB 4.1 trln (May 2023: RUB 3.2 trln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 2.5 trln (May 2023: RUB 1.8 trln). ADTV was RUB 119.3 bln (May 2023: RUB 86.9 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 13.8% to RUB 1.6 trln (May 2023: RUB 1.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 75.1 bln (May 2023: RUB 66.0 bln).

68 issues with a combined value of RUB 2.1 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 1.3 trln) were placed.

Derivatives Market

The trading volume was RUB 7.2 trln (May 2023: RUB 5.9 trln). ADTV was RUB 341.6 bln (May 2023: RUB 278.9 bln).

FX Market

FX Market trading volume was RUB 29.3 trln (May 2023: RUB 21.0 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 10.5 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.8 trln.

ADTV was RUB 1.4 trln (May 2023: RUB 1 trln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 84.7 trln (May 2023: RUB 62.9 trln). ADTV was RUB 4 trln (May 2023: RUB 3 trln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 35.6 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 26.5 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 52.3 bln (May 2023: RUB 25.5 bln), of which RUB 48.2 bln (7.1 t) was gold and RUB 4.1 bln (34.0 t) was silver.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n69954