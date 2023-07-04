Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In June 2023

In June 2023, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets grew by 32.4% to RUB 97.3 trln (RUB 73.5 trln in June 2022). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for June 2023 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

All markets performed well in terms of turnover: the Equity Market (up 2.1 times), Bond Market (up 89.8%), FX Market (up 34%), Derivatives Market (up 29.8%), Money Market (up 27.7%) and Precious Metals Market (up 3.3 times).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in June was RUB 3,072.9 bln (June 2022: RUB 1,531.1 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 1,892.7 bln (June 2022: RUB 909.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 90.1 bln (June 2022: RUB 43.3 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds grew by 89.8% to RUB 1,180.2 bln (June 2022: RUB 621.8 bln). ADTV was RUB 56.2 bln (June 2022: RUB 29.6 bln).

68 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 2,283.1 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 1,783.9 bln) were placed.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market trading volume grew by 29.8% to RUB 6.9 trln (June 2022: RUB 5.3 trln). ADTV was RUB 327.4 bln (June 2022: RUB 252.1 bln).

FX Market

FX Market trading volume grew by 34% to RUB 23.8 trln (June 2022: RUB 17.8 trln). Spot trading volumes increased by 12.9% to RUB 8.4 trln, and swap trades and forwards were RUB 15.4 trln.

ADTV was RUB 1,133.7 (June 2022: RUB 846.8 bln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 27.7% to RUB 61.7 trln (June 2022: RUB 48.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 2,939.4 bln (June 2022: RUB 2,302.7 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 22% to reach RUB 27.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 44.5% to RUB 15.8 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 3.3 times to RUB 29.0 bln (June 2022: RUB 8.7 bln), of which RUB 28.2 bln (5.4 t) was gold and RUB 0.8 bln (11.1 t) was silver.