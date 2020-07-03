Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In June 2020

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for June 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.
In June 2020, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 10.3% to reach RUB 72.9 trln.
Volumes grew across almost all markets, led by the Equity Market (+71.9%), Derivatives Market (+44.6%), Bond Market (+14.2%), spot FX Market (+23.0%) and Money Market (+24.6%).
Equity & Bond Market
Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Market in June 2020 rose by 34.3% to RUB 4,118.3 bln (June 2019: RUB 3,065.6 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.
Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units increased by 71.9% to RUB 1,838.9 bln (June 2019: RUB 1,069.7 bln). ADTV was RUB 91.9 bln (June 2019: RUB 56.3 bln).
Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds rose by 14.2% to RUB 2,279.4 bln (June 2019: RUB 1,995.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 114.0 bln (June 2019: RUB 105.0 bln).
One hundred and three new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,491.9 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 391.3 bln) were placed in June 2020.
Derivatives Market
Derivatives Market volumes increased by 44.6% to RUB 9.2 trln (June 2019: RUB 6.4 trln) or 153.8 mln contracts (June 2019: 115.7 mln), of which 149.6 mln contracts were futures and 4.2 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 460.3 bln (June 2019: RUB 335.2 bln).
Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 527.1 bln (June 2019: RUB 506.5 bln).
FX Market
FX Market turnover was RUB 25.0 trln (June 2019: RUB 24.7 trln), with spot trades growing by 23.0% to RUB 6.6 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 18.4 trln.
The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,251.5 bln (USD 18.1 bln), compared to RUB 1,300.3 bln (USD 20.3 bln) in June 2019.
Money Market
Money Market turnover grew 24.6% to RUB 34.2 trln (June 2019: RUB 27.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,709.2 bln (June 2019: RUB 1,443.9 bln). The CCP-cleared repo segment increased by 19.05% to RUB 19.3 trln.