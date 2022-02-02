Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In January 2022

In January 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 36.5% to RUB 87.2 trln (RUB 63.9 in January 2021).
Almost all major markets recorded growth year-on-year, including the Equity Market (87.4%), Money Market (53.4%), Derivatives Market (43.4%) and FX Market (18.2%). The Standardized OTC Derivatives Market was up 6.6 times and the Precious Metals Market grew 1.6 times.
Equity & Bond Market
Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in January 2022 increased by 62.6% to RUB 5,002.6 bln (January 2021: RUB 3,076.4 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.
Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units rose by 87.4% to RUB 4,212.4 bln (January 2021: RUB 2,247.5 bln). ADTV grew by 69.6% to RUB 200.6 bln (January 2021: RUB 118.3 bln).
Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 790.2 bln (January 2021: RUB 828.9 bln). ADTV was RUB 37.6 bln (January 2021: RUB 43.6 bln).
38 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 361.0 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 283.4 bln) were placed in January 2022.
Derivatives market
Derivatives Market trading volume increased by 43.4% to reach a record RUB 16.7 trln (January 2021: RUB 11.6 trln) or 209.8 mln contracts (January 2021: 158.8 mln), of which 205.0 mln contracts were futures and 4.8 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 794.7 bln (January 2021: RUB 612.5 bln).
Open interest at the end of the month increased by 21.1% to RUB 829.2 bln (January 2021: RUB 684.7 bln).
Standardized OTC Derivatives Market trading volume grew 6.6 times and reached RUB 433.6 bln.
FX Market
FX Market trading volume grew by 18.2% to RUB 27.0 trln (January 2021: RUB 22.9 trln), with spot trades totalling RUB 10.0 trln and swap trades and forwards totalling RUB 17.0 trln.
ADTV on the FX Market was RUB 1,286.8 bln (USD 16.8 bln), compared to RUB 1,203.6 bln (USD 16.2) in January 2021.
Money Market
Money Market turnover grew by 53.4% to RUB 37.8 trln (January 2021: RUB 24.6 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,798.9 bln (January 2021: RUB 1,296.0 bln).
The CCP-cleared repo segment added 39.5% to reach RUB 20.6 trln, including the GCC repo segment, which increased by 6.4% to RUB 7.2 trln.
Precious Metals Market
Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was up 1.6 times to RUB 7.9 bln (January 2021: RUB 4.8 bln), of which RUB 7.6 bln (1.7 t) was gold and RUB 0.3 bln (5.3 t) was silver.