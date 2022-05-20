Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In April 2022

In April 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 88 trln (RUB 95.7 in April 2021).

The number of trading days in April 2022 was 21 (versus 22 in April 2021).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in April was RUB 1,446 bln (April 2021: RUB 4,417 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 1,016 bln (April 2021: RUB 2,385 bln). ADTV was RUB 48.4 bln (April 2021: RUB 108.4 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 430 bln (April 2021: RUB 2,031 bln). ADTV was RUB 20.5 bln (April 2021: RUB 92.3 bln).

Derivatives market

The trading volume was RUB 4.2 trln (April 2021: RUB 13.8 trln) ADTV was RUB 198.2 bln (April 2021: RUB 628.7 bln).

FX Market

The trading volume was RUB 22.0 trln (April 2021: RUB 34.2 trln) with spot trades amounting to RUB 7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 15 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,049.1 bln, compared to RUB 1,553.3 bln in April 2021.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 60.4 trln (April 2021: RUB 43 trln). ADTV was RUB 2,874.7 bln (April 2021: RUB 1,954 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 13.2% to reach RUB 27.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased more than twofold to RUB 14.5 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 4.6 bln (April 2021: RUB 24.8 bln), of which RUB 4.4 bln (0.91 t) was gold and RUB 0.3 bln (3.7 t) was silver.