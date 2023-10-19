Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule Over November Holidays

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its market for public holidays in Russia in November 2023.

On 6 November 2023, FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Deposit, Credit, Derivatives, and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will be open.

On the above date, the FX and Precious Metals Markets will trade all instruments, except for spot transactions with settlement spot transactions settled on the trade date (TODAY settlement) and overnight swap transactions. OTC transactions with the central counterparty (CCP) in the Standardised OTC Derivatives Market (SPFI) will be settled for all instruments, except for SPFI contracts involving obligations denominated in Russian roubles.

4 and 5 November 2023 are non-trading days.

On 3 and 7 November 2023, all markets will operate as usual.

Trading Calendar for the MOEX Equity & Bond Market.