Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule Over May Holidays

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the May public holiday period following the prolongation of the holiday period through 11 May 2020.
On 4-8 May, the FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bonds, Money, Derivatives Markets, and Standardised OTC Derivatives Market will be open.
On 4-5 May, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with the first part settled on the same day. The second parts of swap transactions concluded on 30 April and with T0 settlement for the first part will be settled on 6 May.
On 4 and 5 May, inter-dealer repo transactions and repo transactions with the Bank of Russia will be settled at the price determined at the market close on 29 April. On 6 May, these types of transactions will be settled at the price determined at the market close on 30 April. On 4 and 5 May, mark-to-market margin calls will not be issued for these transactions. The second parts of overnight GCC repos and deposits with the CCP executed on 30 April and 8 May will come on 6 and 12 May, respectively.
Trading and settlement processes will take place as usual on other markets.
6-8 May are regular trading days. Trades will be settled daily at the market close.
1-3 and 9-11 May are holidays, and all MOEX markets will be closed.