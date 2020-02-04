Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule Over May Holidays

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the May public holiday period.
On 4 and 5 May, the FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bonds, Deposit, Money, Derivatives Markets, and Standardised OTC Derivatives Market will be open. All instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.
1-3 and 9-11 May are holidays, no trading on MOEX markets.
30 April and 6-8 May are regular trading days.
Additionally, as a reminder on 22-24 February and 7-9 March all Moscow Exchange markets will be closed.