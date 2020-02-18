Moscow Exchange Trading Schedule For 2020 Holidays

Moscow Exchange announces its trading schedule for public holidays in 2020.
22-24 February and 7-9 March 2020 are non-trading days on all MOEX markets
The FX, Precious Metals, Equity & Bond, Money, Derivatives and Standartised OTC Derivatives Markets will operate as usual on 4 and 5 May 2020.
On those days, all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with "today" settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day.
On 1-3 May and 9-11 May 2020 are non-trading days on all MOEX markets.
30 April and 6-8 May are regular trading days.