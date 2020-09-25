Moscow Exchange To Launch Trading In HeadHunter ADSs

On 25 September 2020, Moscow Exchange began trading American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of HeadHunter.
A listing ceremony was attended by Moscow Exchange CEO Yuri Denisov and Mikhail Zhukov, CEO of HeadHunter Group.
HeadHunter’s ADSs are included in the Level 1 List of Moscow Exchange and traded on the Innovation and Investment Market. The security is traded and settled in RUB. The ticker is iHHRU. HeadHunter’s ADSs are also listed on NASDAQ.
Yury Denisov, CEO of Moscow Exchange, said:
"Headhunter is one of the most popular and useful resources for both employers and job-seekers. Now, millions of platform users can buy shares in this leading recruitment agency using Moscow Exchange’s infrastructure.
"We are pleased that new-economy companies are listing on Moscow Exchange. This helps to attract new investors to the market, and allows them to diversify their portfolios that is especially needed among growing demand for exchange trading from retail investors: 6.5 million people have already opened brokerage accounts to trade on MOEX, of whom 2.8 million have joined the Exchange this year. A secondary listing in Moscow creates additional demand for a company’s securities from Russian investors and increases liquidity."
Mikhail Zhukov, CEO of HeadHunter Group, said:
"We are glad to offer investors access to our securities through the Moscow Exchange with clear and convenient infrastructure, with quotation and settlement in Russian rubles."
Background
HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States and is focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to an extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.
MOEX operates Russia’s main trading platform for currencies, money market instruments, equities, bonds, derivative instruments and commodities. The Group includes the central securities depository (National Settlement Depository) and a clearing center (National Clearing Centre), performing the functions of central counterparty on the markets, which allows MOEX to offer its clients a full range of trading and post-trading services.