Moscow Exchange To Launch IT And Construction Company Indices

On 5 April 2021, Moscow Exchange will start calculating new sectoral indices - the IT Index and the Construction Companies Index, as well as their total return versions.
The new indices will track the progress of these sectors of the Russian economy and provide retail and institutional investors with additional opportunities to analyse trading strategies for the securities market.
The IT Index will include shares of Yandex and depositary receipts of Mail.ru Group, HeadHunter and Ozon.
Shares of Samolet Group, PIK Group, LSR Group and Etalon Group will be included in the Construction Companies Index.
The sectoral indices will be calculated using a new version of the Moscow Exchange Equity Index Calculation methodology, which enters into force on 5 April. In addition, as per the new methodology, the index constituent algorithm will be changed for the sectoral indices. A share will need a weight of at least 0.6% (0.5% previously) to be included in a sectoral index, but will be removed from the index should its weight fall to less than 0.4%.
The updated methodology is available on the Exchange website.