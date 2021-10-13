Moscow Exchange To Add Trading Hours On Equity Market

Moscow Exchange is constantly working to expand its tools and provide market participants and clients with additional trading opportunities.
One important innovation this year is the extension of market access times for investors. From 1 March 2021, MOEX’s FX, Precious Metals and Derivatives Markets open at 7am and close at 23:50 Moscow time. After-hours trading is available on the Bond Market from 27 September.
From 6 December 2021, the Equity Market will open at 6:50am. Currently, the trading hours on the market are from 9:50am to 23:50. After the launch of the morning session, trading on the Equity Market will thus last for 17 hours. Clients in the Siberia and Far East as well as the Asia-Pacific region will benefit from more convenient trading hours offered by MOEX. Market participants will be able to give a quicker response to changing global market dynamics and implement further trading and arbitrage opportunities in the morning hours. From 13 October, trading members may test the morning trading on their systems.
From 6 December, to make pricing on the FX Market more effective, an opening auction will be held from 6:50am to 7am for all spot instruments. The opening auction will help to generate a more representative opening price and reduce the risk of artificially inflating or undervaluing the market price. Since 2015, the opening auction has also been in place in the Equity & Bond Market.
