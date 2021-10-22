Moscow Exchange To Add New International Stocks For Trading

On 1 October 2021, Moscow Exchange will admit 80 foreign stocks to trading, including shares Peloton, Yum! Brands, Estee Lauder, Autodesk, etc.
As a result, the number of shares and depositary receipts of foreign issuers available for trading on Moscow Exchange will reach 441. MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers and their clients.
Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on 24 August 2020. The securities are traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in RUB using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends will be set in the currency of the issuer, i.e., in USD for American securities.
Since 27 September 2021, National Clearing Centre (NCC, part of Moscow Exchange Group) accepts securities of international companies as collateral for trades made on Moscow Exchange markets. The list of securities accepted as collateral includes 18 international stocks, which will be expanded in the future.
Investors are able to trade all international shares admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange both in roubles and the currency of the issuer’s main listing (primarily USD).
Individual investors can submit Form W-8 to establish eligibility for reduction or exemption of tax on dividend income from U.S. securities.
For more information on international equities traded on MOEX, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.