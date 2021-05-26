Moscow Exchange To Add New International Stocks For Trading

On 1 June 2021, Moscow Exchange will admit 20 international stocks to trading, including shares of Zoom, Western Digital and Virgin Galactic.
As a result, the number of shares and depositary receipts of international issuers available for trading on Moscow Exchange will reach 144. MOEX plans to make more international securities available for trading in future based on demand from banks, brokers, asset managers and their clients.
Moscow Exchange launched trading in international equities on 24 August 2020. The securities can be traded in the main and after-hours trading sessions. Trades are settled in RUB using MOEX’s robust infrastructure, which includes a qualified central counterparty and record-keeping with the central securities depository (NSD). Dividends will be set in the currency of the issuer, i.e., in USD for US securities.
Individual investors can submit a Form W-8 to establish their eligibility for a reduction of or exemption from tax on dividend income from US securities.
For more information on international equities traded on MOEX, please visit the Moscow Exchange website.