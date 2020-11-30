With effect from 3 December 2020, TMK ordinary shares (ticker: TRMK) are removed from the MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index and Sustainability Vector Index due to a buyback of a substantial part of the shares previously held in free float by the issuer.
Moscow Exchange: TMK Shares To Leave MOEX-RSPP Responsibility And Transparency Index And Sustainability Vector Index From 3 December
