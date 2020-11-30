 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

Moscow Exchange: TMK Shares To Leave MOEX-RSPP Responsibility And Transparency Index And Sustainability Vector Index From 3 December

Date 30/11/2020


With effect from 3 December 2020, TMK ordinary shares (ticker: TRMK) are removed from the MOEX-RSPP Responsibility and Transparency Index and Sustainability Vector Index due to a buyback of a substantial part of the shares previously held in free float by the issuer.