Moscow Exchange: The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from September 22, 2023:

№ Index code Currency Index Name Divisor 1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,745,961,295.9721 2 RTSI USD RTS Index 55,423,512.8312 3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 203,553,596.3334 4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 1,457,675,415.6918 5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,956,777,872.4552 6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 92,105,716.8562 7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 68,144,009.3420 8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 35,099,527.1056 9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 84,496,890.3263 10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 33,329,973.8239 11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 21,023,071.8248 12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 6,856,908.7094 13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 112,468,174.6903 14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 53,502,746.4581 15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 23,175,233.3998 16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 13,329,495.6551 17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 16,363,616.1462 18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,224,671.5111 19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,800,025.9286 20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,602,928.3363 21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 71,012,968.1682 22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 29,062,487.6819 23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 106,394,067.9542 24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,549.5800 25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 51,613,090.4525 26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 23,188,192.4998 27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 7,085,912.8355 28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,973,110.3639 29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 530,809,849.0861 30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 11,298,199.6217 31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 5,727,651,724.4427 32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,246,206,619.3089 33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,396,379,501.6358