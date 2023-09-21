BV_Trial Banner.gif
Moscow Exchange: The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

Date 21/09/2023

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from September 22, 2023:

 

Index code Currency Index Name Divisor
1 IMOEX RUB MOEX Russia Index 1,745,961,295.9721
2 RTSI USD RTS Index 55,423,512.8312
3 MOEXBC RUB MOEX Blue Chip Index 203,553,596.3334
4 MRBC RUB MOEX 15 Index 1,457,675,415.6918
5 MOEXBMI RUB MOEX Broad Market Index 2,956,777,872.4552
6 RUBMI USD RTS Broad Market Index 92,105,716.8562
7 MOEXOG RUB MOEX Oil and Gas Index 68,144,009.3420
8 RTSOG USD RTS Oil & Gas Index 35,099,527.1056
9 MOEXEU RUB MOEX Electric Utilities 84,496,890.3263
10 RTSEU USD RTS Electric Utilities Index 33,329,973.8239
11 MOEXTL RUB MOEX Telecommunication Index 21,023,071.8248
12 RTSTL USD RTS Telecom Index 6,856,908.7094
13 MOEXMM RUB MOEX Metals and Mining Index 112,468,174.6903
14 RTSMM USD RTS Metals & Mining Index 53,502,746.4581
15 MOEXFN RUB MOEX Financials Index 23,175,233.3998
16 RTSFN USD RTS Finances Index 13,329,495.6551
17 MOEXCN RUB MOEX Consumer Index 16,363,616.1462
18 RTSCR USD RTS Consumer & Retail Index 7,224,671.5111
19 MOEXCH RUB MOEX Chemicals Index 4,800,025.9286
20 RTSCH USD RTS Chemicals Index 4,602,928.3363
21 MOEXTN RUB MOEX Transportation Index 71,012,968.1682
22 RTSTN USD RTS Transport Index 29,062,487.6819
23 MOEXINN RUB MOEX Innovation Index 106,394,067.9542
24 MOEX10 RUB MOEX 10 Index 5,549.5800
25 MOEXIT RUB MOEX IT Index 51,613,090.4525
26 RTSIT USD RTS IT Index 23,188,192.4998
27 MOEXRE RUB MOEX Real Estate Index 7,085,912.8355
28 RTSRE USD RTS Real Estate Index 2,973,110.3639
29 MCXSM RUB MOEX SMID Index 530,809,849.0861
30 RTSSM USD RTS SMID Index 11,298,199.6217
31 EPSI RUB Equity Subindex 5,727,651,724.4427
32 MXSHAR RUB MOEX SHARIAH INDEX 1,246,206,619.3089
33 IMOEXW RUB MOEX Active Management Index 1,396,379,501.6358
