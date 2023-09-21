Moscow Exchange: The Updated Coefficients For Moscow Exchange Indices To Come Into Force

The following coefficients for Moscow Exchange indices come into force from September 22, 2023:
|№
|Index code
|Currency
|Index Name
|Divisor
|1
|IMOEX
|RUB
|MOEX Russia Index
|1,745,961,295.9721
|2
|RTSI
|USD
|RTS Index
|55,423,512.8312
|3
|MOEXBC
|RUB
|MOEX Blue Chip Index
|203,553,596.3334
|4
|MRBC
|RUB
|MOEX 15 Index
|1,457,675,415.6918
|5
|MOEXBMI
|RUB
|MOEX Broad Market Index
|2,956,777,872.4552
|6
|RUBMI
|USD
|RTS Broad Market Index
|92,105,716.8562
|7
|MOEXOG
|RUB
|MOEX Oil and Gas Index
|68,144,009.3420
|8
|RTSOG
|USD
|RTS Oil & Gas Index
|35,099,527.1056
|9
|MOEXEU
|RUB
|MOEX Electric Utilities
|84,496,890.3263
|10
|RTSEU
|USD
|RTS Electric Utilities Index
|33,329,973.8239
|11
|MOEXTL
|RUB
|MOEX Telecommunication Index
|21,023,071.8248
|12
|RTSTL
|USD
|RTS Telecom Index
|6,856,908.7094
|13
|MOEXMM
|RUB
|MOEX Metals and Mining Index
|112,468,174.6903
|14
|RTSMM
|USD
|RTS Metals & Mining Index
|53,502,746.4581
|15
|MOEXFN
|RUB
|MOEX Financials Index
|23,175,233.3998
|16
|RTSFN
|USD
|RTS Finances Index
|13,329,495.6551
|17
|MOEXCN
|RUB
|MOEX Consumer Index
|16,363,616.1462
|18
|RTSCR
|USD
|RTS Consumer & Retail Index
|7,224,671.5111
|19
|MOEXCH
|RUB
|MOEX Chemicals Index
|4,800,025.9286
|20
|RTSCH
|USD
|RTS Chemicals Index
|4,602,928.3363
|21
|MOEXTN
|RUB
|MOEX Transportation Index
|71,012,968.1682
|22
|RTSTN
|USD
|RTS Transport Index
|29,062,487.6819
|23
|MOEXINN
|RUB
|MOEX Innovation Index
|106,394,067.9542
|24
|MOEX10
|RUB
|MOEX 10 Index
|5,549.5800
|25
|MOEXIT
|RUB
|MOEX IT Index
|51,613,090.4525
|26
|RTSIT
|USD
|RTS IT Index
|23,188,192.4998
|27
|MOEXRE
|RUB
|MOEX Real Estate Index
|7,085,912.8355
|28
|RTSRE
|USD
|RTS Real Estate Index
|2,973,110.3639
|29
|MCXSM
|RUB
|MOEX SMID Index
|530,809,849.0861
|30
|RTSSM
|USD
|RTS SMID Index
|11,298,199.6217
|31
|EPSI
|RUB
|Equity Subindex
|5,727,651,724.4427
|32
|MXSHAR
|RUB
|MOEX SHARIAH INDEX
|1,246,206,619.3089
|33
|IMOEXW
|RUB
|MOEX Active Management Index
|1,396,379,501.6358