Moscow Exchange: Start Of Trading In SPB Exchange Ordinary Shares

Date 18/11/2021

Pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules, on 18 November 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board made the decision to set 19 November 2021 to be the start date for trading in the following security:


Security nameOrdinary shares
Full name of the Issuer Public Joint-Stock Company SBP Exchange
Security type Ordinary share
Registration number of the issue, registration date 1-01-55439-E of 19 March 2009
Nominal value RUB 3.75
Number of securities in issue 114,086,160 units
Ticker SPBE
ISIN RU000A0JQ9P9
Listing Level 3 List

 