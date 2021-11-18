Moscow Exchange: Start Of Trading In SPB Exchange Ordinary Shares

Pursuant to the Moscow Exchange Listing Rules, on 18 November 2021, Chairman of the Executive Board made the decision to set 19 November 2021 to be the start date for trading in the following security:
|Security name
|Ordinary shares
|Full name of the Issuer
|Public Joint-Stock Company SBP Exchange
|Security type
|Ordinary share
|Registration number of the issue, registration date
|1-01-55439-E of 19 March 2009
|Nominal value
|RUB 3.75
|Number of securities in issue
|114,086,160 units
|Ticker
|SPBE
|ISIN
|RU000A0JQ9P9
|Listing
|Level 3 List