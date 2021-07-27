 Skip to main Content
Moscow Exchange: Standard Lot Size Changes On The Equity & Bond And Repo Markets Effective September 1, 2021

Date 27/07/2021

Effective September 1, 2021 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:

TickerIssuerAsset classISINLot size before September 1, 2021Lot size as of September 1, 2021
BSPBP "BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG" PJSC preferred stock RU000A0JQHT6 1 000 100
MDMG JPMorgan Chase Bank (MD Medical Group) depositary receipt US55279C2008 10 1
ROSN ROSNEFT common stock RU000A0J2Q06 10 1
RUSI PJSC "IC RUSS-INVEST" common stock RU000A0JQ9W5 100 10
SVET JSC SVETOFOR GROUP common stock RU000A100592 10 1
TTLK TATTELEKOM common stock RU000A0HM5C1 10 000 1 000
VJGZP PJSC VARYOGANNEFTEGAZ preferred stock RU0007964789 10 1
YAKG PJSC "YATEC" common stock RU0007796819 100 10

The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:

  • Main Trading Mode T+
  • Dark pools
  • IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode
  • Repo with CCP order-driven· Repo with CCP negotiated

https://fs.moex.com/f/15000/20210901-uvedomlenie-a-5-a-13-loty-s-01-09-2021.pdf