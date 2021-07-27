Moscow Exchange: Standard Lot Size Changes On The Equity & Bond And Repo Markets Effective September 1, 2021

Effective September 1, 2021 Moscow Exchange will change the standard lot size for the below securities:
|Ticker
|Issuer
|Asset class
|ISIN
|Lot size before September 1, 2021
|Lot size as of September 1, 2021
|BSPBP
|"BANK "SAINT-PETERSBURG" PJSC
|preferred stock
|RU000A0JQHT6
|1 000
|100
|MDMG
|JPMorgan Chase Bank (MD Medical Group)
|depositary receipt
|US55279C2008
|10
|1
|ROSN
|ROSNEFT
|common stock
|RU000A0J2Q06
|10
|1
|RUSI
|PJSC "IC RUSS-INVEST"
|common stock
|RU000A0JQ9W5
|100
|10
|SVET
|JSC SVETOFOR GROUP
|common stock
|RU000A100592
|10
|1
|TTLK
|TATTELEKOM
|common stock
|RU000A0HM5C1
|10 000
|1 000
|VJGZP
|PJSC VARYOGANNEFTEGAZ
|preferred stock
|RU0007964789
|10
|1
|YAKG
|PJSC "YATEC"
|common stock
|RU0007796819
|100
|10
The lot size changes will affect the following trading modes:
- Main Trading Mode T+
- Dark pools
- IIR Sector – Main Trading Mode
- Repo with CCP order-driven· Repo with CCP negotiated
https://fs.moex.com/f/15000/20210901-uvedomlenie-a-5-a-13-loty-s-01-09-2021.pdf